Calling rising stars under-35 for feature on Africa's leading business media

To coincide with National Youth Month, which celebrates South Africa's young people and commemorates the Soweto Youth Uprising of 16 June 1976, we're inviting South Africa and pan African businesses to nominate the rising under-35s making a difference in their organisations to be featured in our June 2021 #YouthMatters content exclusive.

Sponsorship opportunities to underwrite this valuable content exist as monetised or prize donations.

Celebrating the rising under-35s making a difference in your sector

Ensure the rising stars in your region get the recognition they deserve, as our editors celebrate and acknowledge the contribution and excellence of youthful diversity to business across 18 sectors, this June on Bizcommunity.

This year on 16 June, commemorates the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising. Join us to honour the contribution of youth making a difference to business in your region.

Nominees will stand a chance to be featured as top-story news in Bizcommunity’s month-long #YouthMatters focus; empowering Africa’s future leaders.

The month-long feature will take the form of a profile of under-35 nominees within your organisation.

Criteria to be supplied for feature:

  • Company name:
  • Industry sector:
  • Nominee name:
  • Job title:
  • Job description or job responsibilities:

You may wish to supply any of the following supporting information:

  • Is especially talented in an area of expertise:
  • Particularly passionate or knowledgeable about any particular aspect of their industry or field of research:
  • Showing great initiative, blazing trails, most likely to succeed because:
  • Creating a following or influencing via social media accounts:
  • Using new digital technologies or media to advance your organisation or sector:
  • Optimists and changemakers in:
  • Show special leadership potential in:
  • Goes the extra mile or caring for others:
  • Any unusual habits, hobbies:
  • Inspires others in some way:
  • Has won any industry awards:

Nominate: To feature your under-35s, across any of 18 industries, email our editors at youthmatters@bizcommunity.com

Sponsor: To sponsor this valuable content initiative or prizes, which will also include practical empowerment information to help equip the youth for the world of work, contact sales@bizcommunity.com

Sponsorship packages

  • Top story branding on #YouthMatters content throughout Youth Month in June
  • Newsfeed: Run-of-site newsfeed link
  • Special section: Sponsor banners and headers
  • Multimedia interview: Or opinion piece with sponsor stakeholder
  • Social media: Sponsor tagging on all #YouthMatters posts and shares

Contact sales@bizcommunity.com for a proposal or call us to chat about your content strategy on +27 21 404 1460

The following great content features are available for sponsorships:

Month

Focus

Link

April

#BehindtheBrandManager

New>

June

#YouthMatters

Visit>

August

Women’s Month

Visit>

October

Entrepreneur Month

Enquire>

December

Evolution of Work

Visit>

January 2022

BizTrends 2022

Visit>
