Today is Family Promise Giving Day - What FPofSCV is Doing For Local Homeless Families
How Family Promise of Santa Clarita is assisting local homeless families in the community
The vast majority of family homelessness is caused by economics. Single mothers are the most vulnerable group.”SANTA CLARITA, CA, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, April 21, is Family Promise Giving Day. Family Promise is a national organization with 207 affiliates in 43 states. Its mission is to assist homeless families to exit homelessness by providing shelter and case management services.
— Dr. Roché Vermaak
According to the Legislative Analyst's Office, over 150,000 Californians are currently homeless. "A tidal wave of homeless families will be added to this number when the eviction moratorium ends and families are unable to pay back rent," says Dr. Roché Vermaak, Executive Director of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
While it may be uncomfortable to think about, this pandemic has shown us that anyone can end up homeless. "The vast majority of family homelessness is caused by economics. Single mothers are the most vulnerable group. They often have been taking care of children, lack education and work experience, earn low wages, lack childcare, and most often there is no support from the father or extended family. 76% of our homeless clients over 10 years have been single mothers."
According to the LAO, since 2018, there has been a 21% increase in homelessness in California, and 72% of the Californian homeless population is currently unsheltered. California makes up close to 30% of the nationwide homeless people, and 15% of the 150,000+of homeless persons living in California are families. Many of the newly homeless families are single mothers with newborns and young children, a byproduct of the pandemic and job loss.
FPofSCV firsthand experienced the result of the pandemic when all 12 overnight host congregations where homeless families would stay, closed indefinitely in March 2020. Thus, FPofSCV had to pivot and has been sheltering more families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness in motels. "We don't receive any motel vouchers and pay the full going rate. In 2021, we already sheltered 6 families for 38 nights. A boy was born the day after we sheltered his parents, another boy was 1 day old when we sheltered them."
Donors provided the funds in June 2020 to buy a transitional house where homeless families can stay for 30 to 90 days. Four of the six families housed through the program successfully graduated and now have jobs and are on a stable path. Volunteers can sign up to provide groceries and meals.
As a result of what families are experiencing, FPofSCV launched new programs: 1. Childcare and transportation support for Lyft, Uber, and gas cards to support especially single mothers to get back to work. 2. Rental Assistance program to assist families with their rental payments.
Williams Homes committed to building a resource center and four affordable housing units for FPofSCV. They expect to break ground in the Fall.
Monetary donations are needed more than ever, and while we are all struggling during this trying time, the homeless families in our local community are suffering the most. If you would like to donate or volunteer, please visit https://www.familypromisescv.org/ Every donation is fully tax-deductible.
Also, Family Promise is hosting a donation drive on May 1st and is asking for grocery store, gas station, or Uber gift cards to assist families. Because NO child should be homeless. For more information visit FPofSCV's site
Devan Leos (PR)
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley
Dev@Ddigital.org