Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,560 in the last 365 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Neuroscience Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that Cheryl Gault, Chief Operating Officer will present a corporate overview at B. Riley’s Neuroscience Investor Conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.   Cyclerion leaders will also be available for one-on-one meetings at this conference and investors may request a one-on-one meeting through B. Riley.

The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion website at https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar.   An archived replay of the event will be available on the site for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics 
Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion’s lead molecule is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

Investors
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

Media
Amanda Sellers
Verge Scientific Communications
asellers@vergescientific.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Neuroscience Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.