Cary Mohs Surgeon Retires After 20 Years, New Physician Joins Practice
Timothy C. Flynn, MD is retiring from the Cary Skin CenterCARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy C. Flynn, MD is retiring from the Cary Skin Center on May 27, 2021 where he practised as a Mohs surgeon for 20 years. Dr. Flynn has practiced medicine for 39 years total.
“When I started practicing in Cary Skin Center 20 years ago, I was fortunate to have joined the practice of Dr. Robert Clark,” Dr. Flynn said. “I am grateful for my wonderful patients and the constant support of my colleagues, nurses and staff.”
“Community dermatologists and other physicians’ acceptance and trust has always been a much-appreciated part of my career.”
Dr. Flynn was born and raised in Columbia, Missouri. He received his undergraduate and medical diplomas from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Dr. Flynn completed his internal medicine residency at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, and his dermatology residency at Stanford University where he was Chief Resident. Dr. Flynn’s Dermatologic and Mohs Micrographic Surgery fellowship was completed at Washington University in St. Louis. He has also been a research fellow at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Flynn developed the Dermatologic Surgery and Mohs Micrographic Surgery program at Tulane University in New Orleans and served as its director from 1993-2001. He held the title of Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2001-2019.
Dr. Flynn is acknowledged as an expert in skin cancer and dermatologic surgery and is a past president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. Flynn is recognized as a superb teacher, greatly in demand on a national and international basis. He is active in multiple dermatologic societies.
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Flynn joined the Cary Skin Center in 2001. Dr. Ingraffea joined the practice in 2018. Together they have successfully treated countless patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. The physicians at Cary Skin Center have completed intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstructions, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
Joining Cary Skin Center is Dr. C. Helen Malone who will begin caring for patients June 1, 2021. Dr. Malone studied medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine. She graduated Cum Laude and then pursued a residency in plastic surgery at the Southern Illinois University. Dr. Malone later transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch to complete her residence in Dermatology and then completed fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
She has practiced as a Dermatologic Surgeon and Mohs surgeon at the Baylor College of Medicine and the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center since 2018.
She has been awarded many honors and awards in medical school, residency and in her fellowship. She is the author of 25 peer reviewed papers as well as multiple articles for publication. She is a certified Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology.
Her clinical interests are in cutaneous oncology (skin cancer), Mohs surgery and facial reconstruction. She has performed thousands of cases of Mohs surgery. Dr. Malone now brings this expertise to Cary and Pinehurst, N.C. where she resides with his husband, a physician at Ft. Bragg.
Dr. C. Helen Malone specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue in microscopic layers. These layers are examined until evidence of the skin cancer is definitively removed. The process is the most effective technique for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of healthy tissue while completely removing cancerous cells. Dr. Malone has performed thousands of Mohs surgery procedures and now brings that expertise to work for the benefit of Cary Skin Center's patients.
