Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter Results on April 28, 2021

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands”) will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on April 28, 2021. Following the release, Driven Brands will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available later the same day until July 27, 2021.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,200 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

Contacts

Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:
Rachel Webb
rachel.webb@drivenbrands.com
(704) 644-8125

Media inquiries:
Katie Blixt
katie.blixt@drivenbrands.com
(704) 644-8129


Primary Logo

