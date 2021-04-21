Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Delay in Filing 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Related Management’s Discussion and Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Expects to file the 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Related Management’s Discussion and Analysis on or before May 24, 2021



BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced today that due to the Company’s Auditor likely not completing its audit procedures in advance of April 30, 2021, it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management’s discussion and analysis, related CEO and CFO certificates, and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 before the required deadline of April 30, 2021. There is no particular issue with the pending audit causing the delay and the Auditor has all material information to complete its audit procedures. The Company intends to work with its auditors to complete the preparation of these filings and expects to file its 2020 annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis on or before May 24, 2021.

The Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") throughout the duration of the default.

The management cease trade order, if approved, will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, the Company is up to date in its filing obligations.

