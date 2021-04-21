Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on April 28, 2021

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be available live by dialing (866) 774-0323 (domestic) or (602) 563-8683 (international) and entering the conference ID # 7883183 or via webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
apellis@argotpartners.com
+1 212.600.1902


