Free Community Vaccination Clinic in Columbia Able to Give Up to One Thousand Pfizer Shots Every Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a Wednesday kickoff to the Community Vaccination Clinic at Columbia Place Mall, FEMA, the State of South Carolina, the City of Columbia, and Richland County are seeing immediate results in their collaborative effort to deliver up to 7,000 doses per week.

Hundreds of people have already received their vaccinations at the clinic, located at 7201 Two Notch Road. The clinic will be open seven days a week for eight weeks, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ages 16 and up will receive free shots of the Pfizer vaccine via drive-thru or walk-in stations.

No appointment is necessary to get vaccinated, and no photo ID is required. Sign language and Spanish interpreters are assisting on site, as well as technology to virtually assist in interpreting any language.

There are also accommodations for those who must have their access or functional needs met to get vaccinated.

The Comet is providing free rides the fixed route buses for everyone who is going to get their vaccine. If you are age 65 or older and/or disabled, please call 803-255-7123 and make a reservation with The COMET. All others may ride fixed routes 55, 75 or 501 free if they are getting their vaccine.

