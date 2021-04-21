The Best Fast Payout Casinos With Nearly Instant Withdrawals, Fastest Payout Sites in 2021 - LeanBackPlayer

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an online gambler, there’s nothing worse than having to wait for your cash. It’s frustrating and totally unnecessary. After all, it’s your money, not theirs, and you should not play with an online casino that keeps hold of your cash for an unnecessary amount of time.



So, this review is all about the very best online casinos in the USA that pay out on time. The sites in this review have been both tested and vetted, ensuring that you don’t have to take the risk of trying them out and finding out for yourself.

First Look: Fast Payout Casinos With Under 24 Hour Withdrawals

1. Fast payout site with high RTP games - CafeCasino

2. Nearly instant payouts - SuperSlots

3. Fast no-fee payouts - Red Dog

4. Fast payout with cryptocurrencies - Wild Casino

5. The best variety of withdrawal options - El Royale Casino

6. Best fast casino of 2020 - Las Atlantis

Fastest for non-US residents:

7. Fastest in Canada - Spin Casino

8. Fastest in Australia - Casinonic

9. Fastest payouts in the UK - Mansion Casino

10. Fastest international - 7Bit

Ranking Methodology

Below, is our scoring system and we look for when reviewing and recommending instant pay out casinos:

How quick are the payouts?

Payouts under 12 hours are ideal, but consistency is also key. If a casino has a fast payout 80% of the time but on the holidays takes a week to payout, then it will receive a low score and not make the top list.

The amount of payout options is also important, Crypto, Visa, Skill, and Wire Transfer should be available options.

What are the wagering requirements?

The wagering requirements are an important factor in our assessment because you can’t use the payout option until you’ve completed the requirements. Therefore, it’s important that the casino site is offering favorable wagering requirements to its players.

What standard of customer service does the casino offer?

If you need help with your payout system or method at a casino site, you’ll have to contact their customer service. Therefore, we’ve paid attention to the casinos that have quick and responsive customer service.

Are there various banking options to choose from?

Banking options at a casino site are directly linked to the speed of your payout. A lot depends on the payment services offered at a casino as some are faster than others. Therefore, it’s important to consider casinos that have many payment options and most importantly the ones that are very fast.

What kind of bonuses does the casino offer?

Playing at an online casino can be risky. Therefore, a casino that offers great bonuses where you can play without losing too much is desirable. There is no use of a fast payout system if you don’t have anything to withdraw.

Fast Payout Casinos Reviewed

1. CafeCasino - Best Payout With No Fees

Bonus codes available: REDDIT300

CafeCasino is relatively new, having been launched in 2016, but is already ranking up with the best. The site already offers a wide range of games, lots of bonuses, and more importantly, excellent customer support. To date, 9 different banking methods are on offer, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin that can be used with no fees.

Most importantly, it pays out in less than 12 hours , with cryptocurrency payouts being 1-3 hours depending on the state of the blockchain.

The welcome bonuses here are also extremely attractive, as are the 3 methods of customer support available. Two bonus codes we found are REDDIT300 and REDDIT400 which give a $3000+ bonus.

One negative issue with this casino is that mobile and tablet users currently only have access to around 70% of the games.

2. SuperSlots - Fastest Payout Casino Overall

SuperSlots is a popular casino that offers the very fastest payouts. It offers lots of ways to receive payouts and make deposits, including cryptocurrencies. Fees can be avoided when you choose a cryptocurrency for your payouts.

The site also boasts some awesome promotions and offers for new and returning customers. The live chat that is available around the clock from Superslots puts it right up the top for the level of dedicated customer service it has on offer.

The site is easy to navigate around and works perfectly on all mobile devices as well as iMac.

3. RedDog - Fast Crypto and Visa Payouts

RedDog is another tried and trusted gambling site that is highly recommended for fast payouts. There’s never any withdrawal or deposit fees, with deposit minimums as low as $10, making it great for casual players.

They have 24/7 customer support via email, telephone, or live chat, the phone number being toll-free. Fairly new to the online gambling game, in existence since 2017, RedDog already offers a lot of different banking options including crypto, e-wallets, credit and debit cards.

4. Wild Casino - Best Payout With Cryptocurrencies

Wild Casino is another USA friendly online casino that offers fast payouts via cryptocurrency. However, it should be noted here that this site is geared almost exclusively to cryptocurrencies, as prepaid options and e-wallets are not available. Choose from Litecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum, but be aware of charges for withdrawals and possible wait times of up to 48 hours.

Wild Casino also lacks the live chat support that many people find necessary for peace of mind. Customer service is available either by phone or email, meaning that it may not always be possible to get an instant response. Lastly, with only 72 games currently available, there is room for growth and overall improvement.

5. El Royale Casino - The Best Variety of Payment Options

El Royale Casino comes highly recommended for US-based online gamblers. It boasts a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods including Neosurf, Bitcoin, gift cards, and credit and debit cards. The fastest and most recommended method for withdrawals is Bitcoin.

The site also offers a lot of bonuses and promotions, as well as a live chat operator for all your doubts and queries. The excellent customer support and the functionality on mobile sets this casino asides from other online casinos available across the USA.

6. Las Atlantis - Best Introductory Bonuses

Las Atlantis is another US-based online casino that checks all the boxes. It boasts the very best introductory bonuses as well as a wide variety of super-quick payment and withdrawal options.

Las Atlantis accepts all the popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as well as e-wallet options and all major credit and debit cards. A notable bonus of this site is that it doesn’t charge fees for deposits and withdrawals.

Las Atlantis also provides attentive customer support, via phone, email, or live chat. Customer support is available around the clock, every day of the year. Finally, Atlantis is compatible with both Android and Apple mobile phones, making it an excellent choice for gambling whilst on the move with your smartphone.

7. Mansion Casino - Fastest Paypal Payouts in the UK

Mansion Casino is UK-based and has been around since 2004. Classy and authentic, the user-experience from this UK casino is second-to-none. It offers the best customer support, the best bonuses, the most payment options, and the highest levels of security for your online gaming experience.

One of the most popular methods for payments used by this UK casino is Paypal, credit and debit cards also being very popular. Payment with Boku is another option, this system using your mobile phone credit for payments.

Customer support is available around the clock, via phone, live chat, and Twitter, ensuring timely solutions to any problems you may encounter.

Why We Would Recommend These Sites

All the sites in this review have been vetted, tried, and tested, and they are guaranteed to pay out quickly. They have been tested with real money deposits to ensure that payouts were quick and reliable.

These sites are the quickest to pay out for more than one reason, another being the excellent level of customer service that they offer, the sites having been vetted for the speed with which they pay out as well as the level of customer service provided.

Customer service is very important when vetting online gambling sites, as you should never have to find yourself in the position where you are fighting with a customer services rep for YOUR money.

So, to put things in simple terms, the two most important factors that come into play when reviewing online gambling sites are the speed of payout and the level of customer service.

Why Play at Fast Paying Online Casinos?

There are a ton of different reasons why you should only ever play with casinos that offer the fastest payout options.

It’s YOUR Cash



What is applied to cash settlements you see on TV commercials can also be applied to your online gambling payouts. The money is real, it’s there online, and it’s YOURS.

There is absolutely no reason why you should have to wait for your cash. How quickly you get paid is something that you should take seriously.

Better Reputation



The most reputable online casinos are the ones that pay out quickly. It really is quite simple.

You would rather spend your money somewhere where you know that you will get your payouts quick than somewhere that has a reputation for holding on to your winnings for no justifiable reason. The speed with which a casino pays out contributes hugely to their online reputation, making them a site that you can really trust.

Get Rid of Anxiety



If you are struggling to receive your payout, then most likely you will become anxious. Let’s face it, when anyone owes you money, you will get nervous, and the quicker you get your cash, the less nerve-wracking the whole experience will be.

So, to eliminate unnecessary stress and anxiety, ensure you only use online USA casinos that guarantee a fast payout.

Fast Payout Casinos in the USA

Across the USA, online casinos continue to grow in popularity, and with this growth, more reliable and varied banking methods are also necessary. With the growth in accepted banking methods by USA casinos, online gambling across the states really has come alive.

There are plenty of online casinos across the US that offer instant payout and a wide variety of banking options, and all the research has already been conducted, ensuring that all that’s left for you to do is enjoy your online casino experience.

If you still wish to learn more about the different online casinos the USA has on offer, this page is dedicated to the topic. On the page, you will find all the necessary information you may need on the laws on gambling in your individual state as well as where to find the casinos that offer the very fastest payouts.

Banking Methods for the Fastest Withdrawals

If you want to receive your cash fast, it’s vital that you choose the best banking method, with most sites having a variety to choose from. You need to be careful with the one you pick, however, as the speed of payout varies.

Cryptocurrencies: Fastest

For the very fastest in payouts as well as deposits, you should consider using crypto-currencies, Bitcoin being an excellent choice for newbies.

When you choose a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin for your payouts and deposits, you will enjoy payouts that are practically instantaneous, your cryptocurrencies being available to purchase from digital wallets such as Coinbase.

If you are new to cryptocurrencies and wish to find out more, this guide will cover all you need to learn for your online gambling experience.

E-Wallets: Fast

Although not as fast as cryptocurrencies e-wallets provide you with a great method for quick payouts from your chosen USA online casino, some of the most- recommended you can choose from including:

Neteller

Paypal

Skrill



In the modern-day, these three are top e-wallets and the most used for online gambling. One thing that you need to remember however is you may not be able to use all of them, their availability depending on where you live.

If you are playing within the US, then Paypal is an excellent option; if you are based outside of the US, then Neteller and Skrill are both great options.

Debit and Credit Card: Fast

Another tried and trusted way to receive fast payments from US-based online casino is by using your credit or debit card. However, unlike cryptocurrencies that can be used anonymously, and e-wallets that are safe and secure, using a card means having to put your personal information online.

However, this really is a personal preference, as the use of debit and credit cards for all types of online payments is deemed to be very safe.

Methods for Online Banking That Should Be Avoided

So, asides the above methods that are tried and tested and that work for fast and secure payouts from USA online, there are also some methods that should be avoided.

Checks

This really is stating the obvious. A check would need to be sent out to you via US mail, so obviously it’s not a quick way to get your money.

Bank Wires

Bank transfers can be quick, but they can also be painfully slow, and can take up to 10 working days for the money to appear in your account. Although not unsafe, they are notoriously hit and miss.

FAQs on Fast Payout Casinos

Are Same-Day Payouts Generally Offered?

Yes, but restrictions may apply. In order to receive your payout the same day, you will need to choose a method for banking that offers the service.

The best method to use if you want to be guaranteed your cash almost instantly is cryptocurrency. Methods to avoid if you are looking for a speedy payout are checks and bank transfers.

How Can I Check Whether A Casino Offers Fast and Reliable Payouts?

There really is no way to know for sure, until you try. However, in this review, all the casinos recommended have been tried and vetted and do provide fast payouts.

Will I Be Charged for Fast Payouts and Withdrawals?

Simply using a fast payout service should not incur a fee. However, there may be fees charged by the gambling site or online casino of your choice, this being something that you can check by carefully reading their terms and conditions.

Is There a Minimum Payout Amount?

Once again, this depends on the individual casino of your choice. A major factor here however is the banking method that you choose for your transfer or withdrawal.

The Final Takeaway on the Fast Payout Casinos in the USA

We hope that this guide has been useful to you and that you will feel comfortable with your online gambling experiences from now on.

Our goal is to take the anxiety out of online gambling, ensuring that you choose sites that have been tried and tested and that they pay out on time.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us for any further information you require or to provide us with further feedback or recommendations.

