mHealth Apps Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 57.57 billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% by 2026

Top Players Covered in the mHealth Apps Market Research Report Are Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., Jawbone Health Hub, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Livongo Health, Boston Scientific, Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Abbott and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mHealth apps market size is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026. Driven by the increasing number of novel product launches, the market will witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

mHealth app is a mobile-based application that studies and examines data that is gathered through sensor-integrated devices. These devices are normally mounted or connected to the human body. They are capable of tracking pulses and heart beats. mHealth apps can help keep track of body conditions such as respiratory tracts, blood pressure levels, and heart rates. As mHealth apps are capable of notifying of unstable conditions and help avoid severe diseases, thereby saving costs associated with further treatment costs. The use of advanced concepts such as AI and data learning helps track conditions. The increasing applications will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global mHealth apps market are:

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Livongo Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Abbott

Others





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Constitute an Increase in Market Size

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the mHealth Apps market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have had the highest impact on market growth. In August 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of a novel mHealth app. The product was introduced with the aim of helping veterans and providing them with affordable services. This product will encourage other companies as well as public and private organizations alike. Driven by the increasing demand, the market is set to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mhealth-apps-market-102020





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Europe Holds a Dominant Market Share; Increasing Smartphone Penetration to Aid Growth

The mHealth Apps market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe held a dominant market share in 2018, accounting to the increasing smartphone penetration in several countries across this region. Contribution from government as well as private organizations will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, North America will witness considerable growth rate in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.35 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.





Quick Buy - mHealth Apps Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102020





The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Pharmaceuticals market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Statistics on Smartphone Penetration Rate for Key Countries Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries New Product Launches Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to mHealth Apps Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players Industry Background of mHealth

Global mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America mHealth Apps Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mhealth-apps-market-102020





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Nd Yag Lasers, Diode Lasers), Technology (Photodisruption, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty, Photocoagulation), Application (Cataract Treatment, Glaucoma Treatment, Refractive Errors Treatment), End-User (Ophthalmic Laser Centers,Hospitals ) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cancer Cachexia Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Distributional Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gene Therapy Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Oncology, Neurology, and Others), By Vector Type (Viral and Non-viral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Vitamin D Testing Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product (25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing), By Application (Clinical Testing, Research Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



