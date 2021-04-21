Inskin Media partners with Right Thing.Media to offer effective, brand-safe social impact advertising at scale
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inskin Media, which specialises in high impact digital advertising, has partnered with Right Thing.Media (RT.M) to amplify brand campaigns with social impact messaging within Inskin’s brand-safe marketplace.
Together, they deliver social high impact campaigns and positive social change via the power of advertising.
With Inskin’s high impact formats proven to deliver 15 times the attention of standard display - based on independent attention performance metrics provided by Lumen Research - it is now possible to combine its attention-grabbing formats with enhanced brand affinity from charity and non-profit partners.
What’s more, ten percent of total campaign spend can be pledged to a nominated charity or non-profit partner.
Inskin Media and RT.M enhance existing creative with social impact messaging and calls to action that inspire audiences to act across desktop, mobile and tablet. They manage the full creative and amplification process, from concept to completion: compiling post-performance data from ad distribution partners, reconciling funds and transferring to charity partners, and producing an impact report that combines ad performance and impact insights and outlines how the campaign has made a tangible difference to society whilst meeting the brand’s ad performance goals.
They are offering a suite of advertising solutions with social and environmental impacts at their core, from creating new funding streams for charities and non-profits, to raising awareness of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, to carbon offsetting with validated carbon credits, all utilising existing ad budgets.
Gerson Barnett, Executive Director, Right Thing.Media comments: “We are thrilled to team up with Inskin to drive change within the media industry. We’re all about action, and our partnership with Inskin, an organisation which is equally dynamic and passionate about creating impact through advertising, will enable more brands to deliver effective high – social – impact campaigns with purpose at their core.”
Julia Burton Brown, Commercial Director, Inskin Media adds: “This really is a win/win. The benefits of adopting social impact advertising include improved sales performance, engagement, sentiment and brand perception. We already offer unique, independently verified predictive attention estimates on every campaign on desktop and smartphone. When combining this with social impact, the results can be phenomenal.”
Inskin and RT.M can work with any ad format, distributor, agency or media owner. Through its exclusive partnership with Givewith, RT.M has access to more than 500 programmes from over 100 vetted UK and International charities and non-profits, but can also work with brand’s existing charity partners, or carefully source and select new ones. Campaigns are inserted seamlessly into existing frameworks and delivered via a curated marketplace of premium publishers who subsidise impact.
Inskin Media partners with 260 publishers, works with over 1,000 blue-chip brand clients and delivers campaigns to more than 2,000 premium websites, globally.
About Inskin Media:
Inskin Media delivers high impact digital advertising across more than 2000 premium websites globally, working with 260 publishers and more than 1000 leading brands. The powerful, impactful high impact formats command attention on any device through eye-catching creative that blends seamlessly with each individual environment. With user experience our central priority, we achieve that fine balance between impact and experience.
Standardisation technology ensures every ad works perfectly, regardless of platform, media or design, simplifying the process for brands and agencies keen to take advantage of these hugely memorable and powerfully effective advertising opportunities.
Founded in the UK in 2009, Inskin Media now operates internationally, with 8 offices around the globe.
About Right Thing.Media:
Right Thing.Media is a for-profit business on a mission to deliver purpose transformation solutions for the advertising industry. Its solutions connect brands, agencies, media owners and non-profits with consumers, helping brands improve their advertising engagement performance whilst redirecting advertising budgets to create tangible environmental and social impacts that are shared by all. RT.M are the social impact advertising specialists, empowering brands to do the Right Thing.
