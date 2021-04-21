Milk Substitutes (Non-Dairy Milk) Industry Players Work Towards Increasing Product Shelf Life

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products. Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores. Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days. For instance, soymilk produced by SunOpta is processed using ultra-pasteurization and has an extended shelf life of 12 months. Also, ultra-pasteurized almond milk by Pacific Foods has a shelf life of about a year. This is a major trend in the dairy alternatives market.

The non-dairy milk substitutes market covered in this report is segmented by type into soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, others. The plant-based milk market is also segmented by application into food, beverages, by distribution channel into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, others, and by formulation into plain-sweetened, plain-unsweetened, flavored-sweetened, others.

The global milk substitutes market is expected to grow from $19.93 billion in 2020 to $21.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-dairy milk market is expected to reach $31.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Major players in the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) industry are Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers.

