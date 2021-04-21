Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Douglas Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the 4400 block of Douglas Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects discharged their firearms striking the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. DC Fire and EMS transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle, described as a dark SUV, was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.