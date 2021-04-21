Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 37th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 19, 2021, in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:46 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects discharged their firearms striking the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.