Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,560 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses: 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast

 

  • On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspects approached the victim from behind and forcibly snatched the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN:21-047603

 

  • On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at approximately 4:54 pm, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspect approached the victim from behind, forcibly snatched the victim’s property, and fled the scene. The victim fell to the ground and was injured as a result. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-048-026

 

On Monday, April 19, 2021, 35 year-old Asa Brown, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery (Force and Violence)

You just read:

Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses: 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.