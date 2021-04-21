Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses: 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast
- On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspects approached the victim from behind and forcibly snatched the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN:21-047603
- On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at approximately 4:54 pm, the victim was walking at the listed location. The suspect approached the victim from behind, forcibly snatched the victim’s property, and fled the scene. The victim fell to the ground and was injured as a result. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-048-026
On Monday, April 19, 2021, 35 year-old Asa Brown, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery (Force and Violence).