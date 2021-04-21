Arrests Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 2900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:37 am, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle. The suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and took the victim’s vehicle keys and US currency. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. Five suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, two 16 year-old juvenile males, a 15 year-old juvenile male, and a 15 year-old juvenile female, all of Southeast, DC, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

