Video Conferencing Market Share to Touch Record Value of USD 10.92 Billion by 2027: Fortune Business Insights

Top Players in Video Conferencing Market are Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Vidyo, Inc., West Unied Communications Services, and ZTE Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The developing interest in cutting-edge specialized apparatuses is probably going to extend the worldwide video conferencing market during the estimate time frame. Fortune Business Insights in a report, named "Video Conferencing Market Share and Global Trend By Component (Hardware and Software), By Industry Vertical (Corporate Enterprise, Health Care, Government, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2027," states that fast urbanization and mechanization is one of the central drivers of the market. What's more, these advances are required to change the eventual fate of cutting-edge apparatuses.





Introduction of Disruptive Technologies such as VaaS Bodes Well For the Market

Video conferencing empowers the constant sharing of excellent sound and video pictures among numerous locales. Furthermore, video conferencing arrangements give on-request benefits by means of over-the-top video conveyance. Rising mindfulness about these advantages is required to drive the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, video conferencing innovation empowers its clients to encounter live real-time recordings, which thus, is probably going to fuel interest for video conferencing frameworks by 2027. Fast improvement in sound and video cloud web-based features is another factor boosting the market's development. The market for cutting-edge video correspondence arrangements is developing at a quick speed, which goes about as a potential development trigger.

Video Conferencing Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

“High-end developers are investing their time to develop innovative video conferencing solutions,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “The rising adoption of emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) is further expected to help developers build advanced video conferencing software,” he added. To add to this, some of the recent developments in the market include the adoption of AI and cloud streaming services in online conference videos.

The rising demand for next-generation communication tools, urbanization, and automation are some of the other factors likely to fulfill the changing customer requirements. This, as a result, is anticipated to enable growth in the market.





Video conferencing can be used in several areas such as digital classrooms, smart factories, automated talent acquisition, e-healthcare, and video-driven customer engagement. The upsurge in cloud computing services is expected to push growth in the video conferencing market. The rising penetration of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Google Duo, Skype among others in smartphones and tablets is driving the market.

Key Market Driver – Increased adoption of Video as a Service (VaaS), growth in video cloud streaming online service

Key Market Restraint - Network complexity and technical difficulties involved in video streaming

Growing Number of Online Users in APAC Garners Growth for the Market

APAC is anticipated to hold a major share in the global video conferencing market during the forecast period. This is primarily on account of the high adoption of video-conferencing platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and their large online customer base. Among countries in this region, Australia and India have the highest adoption of video conferencing solutions owing to their huge online user base.

The market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of large players in this region are likely to create ample growth opportunities for the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth





Top Players List:

Microsoft

West Unified Communications Services

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Arkadin

JOYCE CR

Vidyo

The integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2020-2027. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Google Duo’s Advanced Cloud-based Services Offer Increasingly User-friendly Solutions

Arkadin Cloud Communications, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Logitech International S.A., JOYCE CR, Orange Business Services, Microsoft Corporation, ZTE Corporation, West Unified Communications Services, and Vidyo, Inc. are some of the leading players operating on the global video conferencing market. Companies are planning to focus on acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to stay industry-focussed and broaden their portfolio. For instance, West Unified Communication Services announces the acquisition in 2020 with Flowroute. The aim of this strategic decision was to expand the former's diverse network, especially in APAC. Some of the significant mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the video conferencing market are listed below:

Google Duo implemented cloud-based solutions in its different applications in April 2020. This implementation enables users to send and store audio and video messages up to 30 seconds long.

Cisco announced the acquisition of Assemblage Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in March 2020. The aim of this acquisition was to adopt VaaS in video conferencing apps and strengthen the video conference market.

8X8 acquired Jitsi video communications technology in Oct 2020 to extend its 8x8’s cloud technology platform and improve the company’s video collaboration capabilities.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Video Conferencing Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Video Conferencing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solution Services By Conference Type (Value) Telepresence System Integrated System Desktop System Service-based Video Conferencing System By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Application (Value) Small Rooms Huddle Rooms Middle Rooms Large Rooms By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued.....!





