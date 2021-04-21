Over 2,000 NFTs SKULLYS® Now Available on the Caradano Ecosystem
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces it has minted over 2,000 SKULLYS® 3.0 NFTs on the Cardano Ecosystem, https://cardanoscan.io/tokenPolicy/9eac2b2c17009849eb27ef87c0cdf422e187e0a4aec924fd64180f58 ready to be airdropped to the first 300 delegators on the Cardano staking pool "SKULLYSPOOL" (ADAPool Ticker: SANP) "SKULLYS® ADA Network Pool". Sales of all SKULLYS® 3.0 NFTs will be applied to the SKULLYSPOOL to increase the pool pledge, this will help to ensure delegators higher rewards and for the stake pool to mine 1 or more blocks every epoch "every 5 days".
— Frank Yglesias Beartheau
SKULLYS® 4.0, will emphasize on the fact that it is nothing like never-seen-before in the NFT world, this is because the holder of the SKULLYS® 4.0 XR-NFTs now gets to have an eXtended Reality XR experience which is registered on the blockchain's metadata. This distinctive XR-NFTs sensorial experience is truly a unique human experience to the holder of the digital asset compared to the normal 2-dimensional NFTs, that are currently on the market.
Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated, "Its great to be playing in the Cardano sandbox, and kicking the tires around of their environment so we can get that much need experience to start the development of SKULLYS® 4.0, which will be our unique blend of eXtended Reality with Non-Fungible Token XR-NFTs Reward-Based on the Cardano network."
About SKULLYS®
https://skullys.io/ From the depths of the ocean inside Davy Jones' Locker, we have come to pillage booty. You can collect us, earn ADA and sell us for more ADA Coins on our very own Port of Call Nassau's Marketplace. Each SKULLY® is a unique NFT digital collectible with a specially embedded pirate code we created - A.R.R. (Accept, Relinquish, Reward), allowing for the accumulation of treasures and making each unique collectible grow in value.
About Santo
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a-service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
The Company also has developed a series of digital collectibles NFTs on the Cardano ecosystem "https://cardanoscan.io/tokenPolicy/9eac2b2c17009849eb27ef87c0cdf422e187e0a4aec924fd64180f58" named SKULLYS® https://skullys.io/. The Company also operates the only Cardano proof of stake platform that rewards delegators with SKULLYS® NFTs https://skullus.io ADAPOOL Ticker: (SANP) SKULLYS® ADA Network Pool and provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) delegators.
The Company also has three subsidiaries Cathay International LLC, a Florida corporation specializing in administration, logistics, and an Asian to USA interoperability. The second subsidiary is Santo Blockchain Labs Corp. a Wyoming corporation leveraging the blockchain and crypto-asset states laws of the State of Wyoming. The third subsidiary is SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company https://www.saitec.dev/ in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, where currently it has a team of 15 software engineers for various outsourcing services and its in-house projects. VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
