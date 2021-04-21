Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Two New Contracts with US Nephrology Clinics

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed contracts with two US Nephrology practices to use Reliq’s proprietary iUGO Care platform to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients.



“It is exciting to see the rapidly increasing demand for Reliq’s iUGO Care platform with specialists in the US,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “As the US begins to open up thanks to a successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout, we are increasing the number of patients we onboard to our platform every week and signing new contracts with clients in a number of new market segments, including the Nephrology space. Using iUGO Care, Nephrologists can monitor Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients at home to help prevent disease progression. Chronic Kidney Disease typically develops as a result of uncontrolled high blood pressure and/or diabetes. Ensuring medication compliance and managing blood pressure and blood sugar in CKD patients is critical to limiting further damage to the kidneys that could lead to End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), dependence on dialysis, the need for a kidney transplant and ultimately death. Reliq will receive an average revenue of $65 USD/patient/month under the terms of these new contracts.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.