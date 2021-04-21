BEST Online Slots in Canada With the Highest RTP: Top 10 CA Slot Sites and Casinos - LeanBackPlayer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For pure gambling thrill, it’s hard to beat a good slot machine. The spinning wheels, the flashing lights — and best of all, the massive payouts.



It’s no wonder, then, that slot machines remain one of the most popular ways for Canadians to blow off some steam — and thanks to the convenience of the internet, many gamblers are looking to play online.

Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best slot sites in Canada today. If you’re looking for fun games you can trust, these sites are the best place to start.

First Look

The Best Slot Sites in Canada for 2021

1. Spin Casino — Best Overall

Pros

Large game selection

Slots operated by top-notch providers

Optimized for mobile use

Wide variety of banking options

Cons

Difficult to earn bonuses



Spin Casino offers a variety of games, including blackjack, roulette, video poker, and more. They’re known for their slots, though, as they have an excellent selection featuring some of the top games.

The bulk of their games are operated by Microgaming and Evolution Gaming, two of the most respected providers in the business. That ensures their slots are both fair and fun, with plenty of replay value.

The site is optimized for use on mobile, so you can play it on your phone or tablet without sacrificing playability.

They support a wide variety of currencies and banking options, ensuring players can get their money on and off quickly and safely.

Their bonus structure is a bit stingy and difficult to earn, but they do offer several bonus options for new players.

2. Jackpot City — Best Progressive Slots

Pros

Very large progressive jackpots

Can get up to $1900 in deposit bonuses

Offers lots of themed slots

Average RTP is 96%

Cons

Massive wagering requirement to earn bonuses



Jackpot City is popular due to its generous deposit bonuses, but it’s the sky-high progressive slots that usually keep customers coming back. Their max jackpot can reach $5 million, which is certainly one of the best in the business.

You can get as much as $1900 in deposit bonuses, but the 70x wagering requirement can be stifling. They also have a VIP program that doesn’t skimp on the loyalty points.

Their average payout sits at about 96%, which is one of the better numbers in the industry.

You can play one of their 430+ slot games, including many themed options like Street Fighter II: The World Warrior and progressive models like Mega Moolah.

3. Casinonic — Best Software Providers

Pros

Uses some of the top software providers in the industry

Games offer incredible graphics

Includes both retro and modern games

Many games offer high RTP

Cons

Withdrawals over $15k paid out in installments

Winnings on free spins capped

When you play at Casinonic, you can be assured that your money is in good hands, as they use some of the top software providers in the industry.

You’ll find companies like NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft, and more here, all of which make slots that are both enjoyable and offer high RTP.

Most of their games sport incredible graphics, creating a user experience that’s as breathtaking as it is thrilling. You’ll also find retro-style games alongside more modern fare.

Their banking leaves something to be desired, however. If you try to withdraw more than $15,000, they’ll pay you out in installments, and you can only win a maximum of $150 on any free spins you’re given.

4. LeoVegas — Best Selection

Pros

Massive selection of slots

Monthly and weekly bonuses available

Decent amount of progressive slots

Can play some games for free

Cons

Bonuses are a little light

Not many deposit options

There’s no shortage of options of games to play at LeoVegas — in fact, they have over 2500 titles to choose from. They’re not all winners, of course, but even the pickiest players can find something that entertains them here.

They offer weekly and monthly bonuses, but the variety masks the fact that many of those bonuses are on the lean side.

They’re also a little light on deposit options, as they only support Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Paysafecard, and Skrill.

There’s a good selection of progressive slots here, with several capable of low-seven-figure payouts.

They have free games to go with their real money options, so you can still have fun without taking any risk. It’s also a good way to learn how to play some of the more complicated games without losing money in the process.

5. PlayOJO — Best Daily Tournaments

Pros

New bonuses every day

Fun daily tournaments

Boasts lots of table games as well

Progressive slots often reach $1 million

Cons

Not many classic 3-reel slots

Bonuses fade quickly

PlayOJO is one of the best overall casinos on the internet, and they have a fantastic selection of table games to go with their slot games. They’re also well-known for their live gaming options.

Most of their slots are of the five-reel variety, so if you like the old-fashioned type you may be disappointed. They do have a few three-reels, but not many. Either way, their progressive slots often reach the million-dollar mark.

PlayOJO offers a variety of “kickers,” which is their term for the daily bonuses that pop up for players to take advantage of. These kickers are fairly generous, but they only last 24 hours at a time.

One of their most exciting innovations is their Reel Spinoff feature. These are daily tournaments that allow winners to earn free spins if they manage to find themselves at the top of the leaderboard.

6. Sun Vegas — Best Banking Options

Pros

Hundreds of slots available

Deposit bonuses can only be earned on slots

Safe and easy banking options

No transaction fees

Cons

Only offers games from one software company

Difficult to earn bonuses

Sun Vegas isn’t one of the best online casinos out there, but it does have an excellent array of slots on offer. It’s no stretch to say it’s one of the best slot sites in the business.

They have several hundred slots, including multiple progressive options. All of their games are provided by Playtech, a massive gaming company, so while their slots are trustworthy, the variety may be lacking.

Sun Vegas definitely encourages players to spend time on the slots, as their deposit bonuses can only be spent there. The 50x wagering requirement is a bit onerous, but they allow a full month to earn it.

Banking at Sun Vegas is safe and easy, as they support multiple deposit and payout options without any hidden fees attached.

7. Royal Panda — Best Security

Pros

Huge progressive jackpots

Clean and sleek interface

Excellent app

Extremely trustworthy

Cons

Poor deposit bonuses

Limited number of titles

Royal Panda has some of the biggest jackpots you’ll find anywhere, even surpassing those at Jackpot City. As you might expect, though, they’re harder to earn.

The casino offers an excellent app, but its games are just as beautiful and responsive when played on your browser. The interface is clean and sleek as well, so you’re unlikely to make a mistake at an inopportune moment.

Their RNG software is some of the best in the business, ensuring their games are completely trustworthy. They also hold a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, which should give players even more peace of mind.

They don’t have as many slots as some other casinos, but they allow you to play any of their titles for free. Their welcome bonus is also a bit stingy, as they only match the first £100.

8. Ruby Fortune — Best User Experience

Pros

High RTP %

Can customize layout

Excellent mobile app

Generous VIP program

Cons

3-day waiting period on withdrawals

$50 minimum withdrawal limit

You won’t find an endless supply of titles at Ruby Fortune, as they only offer about 350 slots, but they boast an RTP of 96.61%, ensuring that you’ll get your money’s worth from the limited selection.

They also make it extremely easy to focus on your favorite titles. You can customize the gaming menu, ensuring that only the slots you like are featured and making it easier for you to find your favorites.

Their banking options aren’t the best we’ve found, and they have a 96-hour waiting period before withdrawals are processed. You can only withdraw a minimum of $50 at a time, too.

Their VIP program is generous and makes it easy to level up, rewarding players for their loyalty.

The mobile app is top-notch as well, as it replicates everything you’ll find on the full site.

9. 888 Casino — Best Daily Jackpot

Pros

Fun daily jackpots

Excellent banking options

Progressive jackpots can reach 7-figures

Site arranged to show slots with highest RTP %

Cons

Slow processing times on deposits and withdrawals

Limited customer service options

One of the largest online casinos in the world, 888 Casino has just about everything you could want in a slots provider. They have regular progressive jackpot slots, but they also have a daily jackpot that’s guaranteed to pay out every 24 hours.

Their progressive jackpots can climb into the 7-figure territory, and they even arrange them so that you can find the ones with the highest RTP %.

Their banking options are fantastic, as you have 15 deposit and 6 withdrawal methods to choose from — with no fees. They also have low minimums for both.

They can drag their feet on some of the processing times, though, as it can take over a week in some cases to get your money.

Customer service isn’t their strong suit, as they don’t offer live chat or even a phone number. However, they are very responsive to queries submitted through their web form.

10. CasinoLab — Best Bonuses

Pros

Frequent generous bonuses

Highly rewarding VIP program

Lots of banking options

300 free spins as part of signup bonus

Cons

Charges 2% transaction fee

Lots of restrictions on free spin usage

CasinoLab is definitely dedicated to keeping its players coming back, as they offer bonuses galore. There are multiple new player bonuses, as well as free spins and other bonuses every week.

Once you reach a certain level, the VIP program also comes with a personal account manager, ensuring that your needs are taken care of by someone completely dedicated to your account.

They offer a nice variety of payment methods, with generous deposit and withdrawal limits. However, they do charge a 2% transaction fee.

You get 300 free spins as part of a signup bonus, but you should be aware that these spins are portioned out over 10 days, and can only be redeemed on a single game (Reactoonz).

The State of Canadian Slot Sites in 2021: Our Findings

In addition to taking in-depth looks at the various casinos currently servicing the Canadian market, we also surveyed the industry as a whole. We looked at some of the top-performing games, as well as where the mobile gaming industry seems to be headed in the years to come.

Our findings are below.

Game with the Best RTP: Mega Joker (NetEnt)

Available on Casinonic

Mega Joker from NetEnt has a 99+% RTP, making it the most rewarding real money game available in the Canadian market.

It’s actually a progressive slot, but there aren’t any requirements for winning it, as it’s paid out at random. It pays out quite frequently, making it even more rewarding to play (although the jackpots rarely get very large).

It should be noted, however, that the RTP is based on making the max bet. If you only wager a single coin, then your RTP plummets to miserable levels.

Best Progressive Slot: Mega Moolah (Microgaming)

Available on JackpotCity

Mega Moolah is one of the most popular slot machines of all time, regardless of type. That’s partially because it manages to be complex yet easy to learn and play — but mostly, it’s a testament to the massive jackpots you can win on it.

The jackpot is triggered randomly, and if you hit it, you’ll spin the “jackpot wheel.” This determines whether you earn a mini, minor, major, or mega jackpot — with the latter guaranteed to net you at least a million coins.

Best of all, you can make a ton of money without risking a ton of money in return. In fact, one of the biggest jackpots ever won on this game — over €17 million — was won on a measly €.25 wager.

Best Games Provider: Microgaming

The makers of the aforementioned Mega Moolah, Microgaming is behind some of the most popular titles in the world today.

The company has been around since 1994, and their enduring success is due to their ability to make addictive games like Break Da Bank, Lost Vegas, and King Cashalot.

Microgaming excels in just about every facet of the business, including making games with interesting themes, easy-to-use interfaces, and of course, huge payouts.

The Future of Online Slots in Canada

The online gaming industry represents a $31 billion dollar a year business, with blackjack and poker representing the two most popular games.

Slots are on the rise, though, in large part due to the innovations made by some of the top gaming providers in the industry, like Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and more.

The gaming industry is expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the years to come, largely due to casino-friendly laws established in each of the provinces. This growth is expected to spur further innovation on the part of the developers, ensuring that future slot games will be even more exciting and lucrative than their current counterparts.

The Best Online Slots in Canada — or Anywhere Else

Online slots are a booming business, and there are no shortage of sites ready to accommodate your urge to gamble.

Regardless of what you’re looking for in an online casino — high RTP, massive jackpots, etc. — the sites on this list can meet your needs. They’re the best and most trusted online casinos in Canada for a reason.

We can’t promise you’ll hit it big at any of them — but we can assure you that your odds are better there than anywhere else.

