Quantum Genomics Will Present Top-line Results From its QUORUM Study of Firibastat in Heart Failure Post Myocardial Infarction at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure, will present top-line results from its QUORUM study of firibastat in heart failure post myocardial infarction at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) meeting in August 2021. These results will also be published in a peer-review journal.



QUORUM (QUantum Genomics QCG001 Or Ramipril after acUte Myocardial infarction to prevent left ventricular dysfunction) is a multi-center, multinational, randomized, double- blind, active-controlled trial with three parallel groups (firibastat 100 mg BID, firibastat 500 mg BID and ramipril 5 mg BID) in subjects within 72 hours after Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) who have been treated with primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI).

295 subjects have been enrolled in the trial in 35 hospitals located in 7 European countries (France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and UK).

“The study is a major cornerstone in the development of firibastat, a first-in-class of the new Brain Aminopeptidase inhibitors that may become a breakthrough therapy in heart failure,” said Jean-Philippe MILON, chief executive officer of Quantum-Genomics.

The aim of the study is to assess the efficacy and the safety of firibastat compared to ramipril. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in Left Ventricle Ejection Fraction (LVEF) assessed by Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CMR) after a three-month treatment. Other endpoints include cardiac events, functional status, safety and change in heart failure biomarkers.

No major safety issue occurred during the trial as confirmed by two successive reviews from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. Most of the serious adverse events were related to disease (AMI) complications.

Dr. Gilles Montalescot, lead investigator of the QUORUM trial commented: “We are pleased to present the results of the QUORUM study in August. This trial is the first head-to-head versus an Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor) study conducted in many years and the largest of this type ever conducted in post myocardial infarction patients, assessing LVEF by CMR.”

The European Society Congress will be held virtually from August 27th to August 30th, 2021.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

