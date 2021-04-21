Proactive news headlines including Antipa Minerals, Emyria, Imugene, Alta Zinc and Musgrave Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has received binding commitments for a non-underwritten placement to raise $22 million and will undertake a share purchase plan (SPP) of up to $3 million, resulting in a total capital raising of up to $25 million. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has received firm commitments from sophisticated and strategic investors in a well supported $5 million placement. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTCMKTS:IUGNF) has achieved a clinical milestone for its HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy in Phase 2 gastric cancer clinical trial. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) continues to be encouraged by exploration at Gorno Project in northern Italy with multiple high-grade zinc and lead intersections, along with silver, received from drilling the Ponente area of the Gorno Mine. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) has received further strong results at its flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia with regional aircore drilling at Target 14 within the new gold corridor west of Lena returning up to 12 metres at 8.7 g/t from 66 metres. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FRA:7MR) has generated multiple new priority geophysical gold targets near the Window Glass Hill (WGH) deposit within the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

EcoGraf Ltd’s (ASX:EGR) proposed Kwinana Battery Anode Materials Facility has been granted major project status, which recognises the importance of the development and supports the Australian Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and Western Australia’s Future Battery Industry Strategy. Click here

