Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, April 19, 2021, in the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:35 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 34 year-old Dale Forrest, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

