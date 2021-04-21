Rebel Australian Manufacturer Says NO to Multinational Price Gouging
Announces a Revolutionary Veterinary Disinfectant. Made in Australia.HORNSBY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clear Earth through the antiviralcleaner.com.au site announced the immediate availability of Viral Control Sanitiser, an innovative veterinary and agricultural disinfectant, enabling the complete (terminal and continuous) disinfection of all
• veterinary practice spaces,
• animal pounds and shelters, and
• farm housing, vehicles, and equipment.
Viral Control Sanitiser is Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) approved for veterinary and agricultural disinfectant use.
APVMA registration: 86329/115497
“At last, we have been able to make a product that stands up to the big multinationals,” said John McGuinness of antiviralcleaner.com.au, “We make Viral Control Sanitiser in Australia from Australian sourced ingredients. Nothing imported. As a result, we make a sanitiser to rival F10 at around half the cost for our customers.”
What is Viral Control Sanitiser?
Viral Control Sanitiser is a total spectrum disinfectant with no adverse side effects on people, animals, or on equipment and surfaces.
It is ecologically friendly and biodegradable. In Australia, the APVMA also approved Viral Control Sanitiser for animal production and housing facilities as a non-rinse disinfectant.
Used in many veterinary hospitals and clinics, farms, zoological institutions, and reptile, avian and exotic pet breeders and keepers, Viral Control Sanitiser disinfectant is widely recognised as one of the most successful and economical total spectrum disinfectants on the market.
It has been proven effective at recommended concentrations against all types of bacteria, fungi and spores, including:
• MRSA,
• avian influenza,
• psittacine beak and feather disease,
• canine parvovirus,
• e. Coli,
• aspergillus,
• and a host of others.
How we got started...
“I have a buddy, Pete — a mad dog lover — who has been in the cleaning chemical business: manufacturing and selling – for over 30 years. He’s been supplying cleaning chemicals to a wide range of customers, from restaurants like Terrazzo in Chatswood and Captain Cook Cruises (restaurants and bars on board the boats) to pharmaceutical manufacturers like Baxter Healthcare.
He is also a big supporter of no-kill animal shelters here in Sydney,” John McGuinness said, “Pete has created one of the strongest if not the most potent anti-viral disinfectants or sanitisers made in Australia.
He calls it, ‘Viral Control Sanitiser’.”
“It’s formulated to kill the deadliest, to dogs and puppies, and impossible to get rid of Canine Parvovirus. All the ingredients are locally sourced. No imported ingredients, so no problems with supply,”
John McGuinness continued,
“He’s been directly supporting Monica’s Doggie Rescue for years with all the cleaning chemicals they needed. Pete and I are donating to Monica’s Doggie Rescue, $5 from every one litre and $15 from every five-litre drum of Viral Control Sanitiser we sell.”
John McGuinness went on to say, “As you know, the multinational F10 brand is the ‘Coca Cola’ of veterinary disinfectants. Great Stuff!
But the price is prohibitive. It sells for anywhere between $398 and $450 (eBay, today) for a five-litre drum. Too much for Monica and really anyone. So, Pete got together with his chemist and developed his variation.
It was an expensive quest! Two years, lots of lab tests and $26,000 later, the APVMA registered Viral Control Sanitiser.
We like to think of it as our ‘Pepsi’ to their ‘Coke’.”
Viral Control Sanitiser Availability
To find out more about Viral Control Sanitiser, people can visit their website:
https://antiviralcleaner.com.au/
People can try the one-litre size at an introductory price or purchase the 5-litre version. Of course, this comes with a 100% no questions asked money-back guarantee.
AntiviralCleaner.com.au use Paypal for their credit card transactions because they offer buyer protection aside from their security. So no worries about the guarantee.
John McGuinness
Clear Earth Naturally Pty Ltd
media@antiviralcleaner.com.au