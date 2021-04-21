Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the service of former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died Monday at age 93.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. A follow-up notice will be sent in advance of flags being returned to full staff.