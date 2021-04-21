Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) investors that acquired shares between September 17, 2020 and April 8, 2021.

On April 9, 2021, the Company reported that, Verizon Wireless has issued a voluntary recall of Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin. Several news sources reported that some of the Company’s wireless devices had overheated and caused fire damage.

On this news, Franklin’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2021.

The case alleges that Franklin Wireless and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) Franklin's hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard; (2) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Franklin's customers would recall their devices; and (3) as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm.

