PDF Solutions to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, announced that it will release first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will host a live teleconference on May 6, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate on the call, please dial (877) 221-5831 within the United States and Canada, or (706) 902-1220 outside of the United States and Canada. You do not need a passcode, just reference the "PDF Solutions' First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Call." The teleconference will be webcast simultaneously on the company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts.

An archive of the call will remain available until June 6, 2021. To hear the replay when calling from within the United States or Canada, call (855) 859-2056. When calling from outside of the United States or Canada, call (404) 537-3406. The access code for both replay options is 3915709. An archive of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts:    
Adnan Raza Sonia Segovia Joe Diaz
Chief Financial Officer IR Coordinator Lytham Partners, LLC
(408) 516-0237 (408) 938-6491 (602) 889-9700
adnan.raza@pdf.com sonia.segovia@pdf.com pdfs@lythampartners.com


Primary Logo

