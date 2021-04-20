USDA Announces Disaster Designation for North Dakota with Contiguous Counties in Montana

Fallon, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Wibaux named contiguous counties in disaster designation for Wyoming drought

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a primary agricultural disaster designation for counties in North Dakota. Under this designation, producers in contiguous counties in Montana (Fallon, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Wibaux) also qualify for benefits.

Affected producers are encouraged to work with their local FSA office to apply for assistance. Click here to visit USDA's disaster assistance program.