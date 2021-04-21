I-15 Northbound Lane Restrictions, Maintenance May 1-2 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the far-right travel lane along northbound Interstate 15 between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m., May 1 and May 2, in Las Vegas. The temporary closures are needed for maintenance crews to safely remove vegetation.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.