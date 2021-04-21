Education Powerhouse Rebrands and Expands Services to Better Connect Schools With Solutions
Formerly known as Early Education Ventures, EEV has rebranded to reflect its expansion of services from PK12 to higher education.
Their ability to secure meetings with key education contacts is unrivaled. EEV creates positive outcomes and I’m excited to see what they accomplish next.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The education sector has gone through rapid transformation over the last year, from COVID-19 to policy changes, bringing with it a wave of new companies and purported solutions. But, with a sea of competitive options, how do education brands connect with key decision-makers and influencers quickly, and how do school leaders know who to trust?
Enter EEV. Formerly known as Early Education Ventures, EEV has been leveraging its founders’ 50+ years of experience and extensive networks to connect education companies with our nation’s early childhood sector. Due to a recent increase in requests from both sides of the table, EEV has expanded deeply into PK12 and higher education, prompting a rebrand, extension of services and a new website.
“With growth comes change, and as we’ve expanded into all areas of education, our firm has adopted a new brand,” said Douglas Solomon, EEV co-founder and managing partner. “More than ever, EEV stands ready to help our clients leverage today’s transformative education landscape, navigate evolving consumer expectations and propel their growth.”
Widely regarded as the industry’s leader in business development and brand-building, EEV helps clients by providing guidance on developing products and solutions before bringing them to market; helping secure district and state-wide opportunities, sponsorship program development and sales execution, non-profit/for-profit collaborations, investor relations and M&A assignments; and by sharpening brand messages and improving marketing efforts.
“EEV’s hard-driving work ethic and connections deliver consistent results for their clients,” said Fran S. Simon, M.Ed., Chief Engagement Officer, Engagement Strategies. “Their ability to secure meetings with key education contacts is unrivaled. EEV creates positive outcomes and I’m excited to see what they accomplish next.”
By partnering with its clients, EEV works to advance the education landscape by strengthening each critical stage. Already well-established in the early childhood market, moving more deeply into PK12 and higher education was the natural next step.
“EEV is committed to bringing best-in-class solutions that meet today’s demands for blended styles of learning,” Evan Goldman, EEV co-founder and partner shared. “Be it in the areas of SEL support programs, professional development for educators and providers or custom designing of highly effective curriculum, EEV plays a central role in advancing a ‘cradle-to-career’ continuum. We made a seamless entry into PK12 and higher education and look forward to making a strong impact in all areas of education.”
Dr. Jeff Rose, founder and CEO of Leading Ed Solutions and the former superintendent of Beaverton (OR) and Fulton County (GA) School Districts has no doubt EEV will be an asset throughout the entire educational spectrum: “The team at EEV is uniquely positioned to deliver for their clients. Evan and Douglas understand the education landscape, and they’ve built the critical business relationships we need to drive our mission. I’m confident they have and will continue to deliver for all of their clients.”
Education companies or educational leaders interested in partnering with EEV can learn more about the firm’s services at www.eeveducation.com.
ABOUT EEV
As technology and consumer expectations transform the K12 and early childhood landscape, EEV provides a combined 50+ years of experience and access to an unmatchable network, delivering for clients in three key areas: revenue-generating relationships, marketing strategies and product development.
