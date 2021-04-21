Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,264 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Joint Statement on Chauvin Trial Verdict

While today's verdict will never bring back George Floyd, whose life was tragically taken, it reaffirms a fundamental tenet of our country — that no one is above the law. Our thoughts are with the Floyd family and the people of Minnesota.

Justice was served today, but we have a lot of work to do to put a stop to police brutality, root out systemic racism, and build a more equitable state and nation.

You just read:

Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Joint Statement on Chauvin Trial Verdict

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.