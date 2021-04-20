FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Implements Scaled Down Traffic Operations Around Nationals Park and Audi Field During Home Games

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will implement a scaled-down approach to stadium traffic operations and curbside parking in the Stadium Event Zone on game days at Nationals Park and Audi Field. The Stadium Event Zone is bordered by the Anacostia River, I-695, 2nd Street SW/Delaware Avenue SW and 5th Street SE.

DDOT anticipates minimal impact to the transportation network in the Stadium Event Zone and reduced need for road closures and parking restrictions due to the smaller crowds expected as the District continues to navigate the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fans are encouraged to consider alternative forms of transportation besides single occupancy vehicles. Walking, bicycle, e-scooter, and public transportation remain safe and accessible ways to reach both Nationals Park and Audi Field.

For the beginning of the baseball and soccer seasons, Mayor Muriel Bowser has limited fan attendance to 5,000 at Nationals Park and 2,000 at Audi Field. The following traffic and parking measures will be implemented at the beginning of the baseball season and will be modiﬁed as needed based on evolving trafﬁc conditions and increases in approved levels of fan attendance:

Street Closures

First Street SE, from M Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE will remain open during Nationals games.

Van Street SE, from M Street SE to N Street SE, will remain open during Nationals games.

The Washington Nationals may close N Street SE between First Street SE and South Capitol Street, and Half Street SE between M Street SE and N Street SE on days with Nationals home games.

First Street SW between S and T Streets will remain open during DC United Games

S Street SW between First Street SW and Half Street SW will remain open during DC United Games

Parking Meters

Stadium Event Zone pricing will not be activated for Nationals Park stadium while attendance is restricted. Normal parking meter fees will be charged, and stadium-related parking enforcement should be expected.

In an effort to streamline the parking experience and improve accessibility for drivers with disabilities, the District is piloting a License Plate Based Parking Payment Program in the Stadium Event Zone. At these parking kiosks, drivers to input their license plate number and pay accordingly. Customers no longer need to return to their vehicle to place a receipt on the dashboard when paying for parking at a kiosk in the Stadium Event Zone.

The District is providing reserved parking spaces on each block in the Stadium Event Zone for disability parking placard and license plate holders. These spaces are identiﬁed by red-pole space markers and allow drivers with disabilities to pay to park for up to 4 hours.

Stadium Event Zone pricing will begin when stadium attendance is increased to 10,000 for Nationals Park and 7,500 for Audi Field. Stadium Zone fees are $2.30 for the first hour and $8.00 per subsequent hour.

Parking Restrictions

Nationals Park: Game-day parking restrictions will be in place on N Street SE, First Street SE (south of M Street SE), Potomac Avenue SE, and M Street SE from South Capitol Street SE to 5th Street SE. The north side of Potomac Avenue SE will have all day no parking every day during 2021 baseball season. Restrictions will be in place one hour prior to scheduled baseball start times and approximately one hour after the game ends.

If stadium attendance is increased to 10,000 or higher, game-day parking restrictions will expand north of M Street SE and will be in place for 3 hours pre-game and approximately 2 hours post-game.

Audi Field: Game-day parking restrictions will not be in place for stadium attendance restricted to 2,000. Normal game-day parking restrictions will be instituted when attendance increases to 7,500 at Audi Field. This includes Potomac Avenue SW, Half Street SW, First Street SW, and Second Street SW.

For-Hire Vehicles

The District will not establish for-hire vehicle pick-up/drop-off zones or game-day taxi stand on M Street SE at this time. These provisions will be evaluated as the maximum stadium attendance increases.

Bikes/Scooters

The District will not implement dockless vehicle corals at Nationals Park or Audi Field at this time.

Circulator Bus

DC Circulator will extend service until midnight for home games that begin at 6:00 p.m. or later, Monday through Saturday. For Sunday games, the Game Day route runs from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information about the District’s evolving traffic operations during the Nationals and DC United seasons, please continue to visit ddot.dc.gov.

