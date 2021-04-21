Attorney General Kaul Statement on Chauvin Conviction

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the below statement following the announcement of the Chauvin conviction.

“As I said last year, what we saw on the video of the events leading to George Floyd’s death was not law enforcement,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Derek Chauvin was not protecting or serving the residents of Minneapolis. He was committing a horrific crime.”

“No jury verdict can bring Mr. Floyd back. Nor does this verdict mean that we don’t need to reform our criminal justice system. But today’s verdict does mean there will be accountability and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family.”