Statement from Sen. Steven Roberts on the Verdict of the Derek Chauvin Trial

Statement from Senator Steven Roberts On the Verdict of the Derek Chauvin Trial

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, today issued the following statement relating to the recently announced verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial:

“George Floyd’s death from the actions of Derek Chauvin was an abhorrent act of senseless violence in what should have been a routine interaction with law enforcement. The global protests that ensued only further demonstrated that, for too long, there has been a clear disconnect between police and the communities they serve. It is my hope that this conviction serves as a pivotal step toward accountability and leads to a re-examination of law enforcement use-of-force practices. My thoughts are with Floyd’s family.”

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

###

