Senate Members of the Black Caucus Respond to Chauvin Conviction

Emotions run high as long-awaited verdict comes back guilty on all charges

DENVER, CO –  Today, following the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, Senate members of the Black Caucus released the subsequent statement: 

"For centuries, the abuse and murder of Black people at the hands of law enforcement have gone unpunished, but today justice was served – allowing the excruciating pain in our chests to subside. We can finally breathe. Until now there has been virtually no precedent for a police officer to be found guilty on all charges, making this an utterly historic day. But while this decision may be groundbreaking it will not bring George Floyd back to his family, his life is forever lost. All we can hope for now is that the magnitude of his death will lead to meaningful, lasting change. Change that will transform the way in which we hold perpetrators accountable, enshrine systemic protection of Black lives, and put us on a path towards ending the scourge of racism in this country once and for all."

Senate members of the Black Caucus include Sen. James Coleman (D-Denver), Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora), and Sen. Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). 

