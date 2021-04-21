Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton barracks / Excessive Speed arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation / Cruelty to a Child

 

CASE #: 21B201249

 

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt                            STATION: Royalton

   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  04/20/2021 4:10 pm

 

LOCATION (specific): Interstate 89 (Southbound), Royalton

 

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation / Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED:  Ms. Jessica Alpers                     

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Jamaica, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 20, 2021  at approximately 4:10 pm, a member of the Vermont State Police stopped a gray 2020 Honda Accord on Interstate 89 (southbound) in the town of Royalton.  The Trooper stopped the Honda for traveling at 103 MPH in violation of the posted 65 MPH speed limit. 

 

The operator was identified as Ms. Jessica Alpers, 28 of Jamaica, NY.  Ms. Alpers was found to have an infant child in the back seat of the vehicle and was subsequently issued a citation and ordered to report to the  Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on June 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm for arraignment. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:  06/01/2021 1:30 pm      

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: NONE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

