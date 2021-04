Derby Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: April 20, 2021 / 1540 hours

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: Orleans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Family Dollar

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laura Gray

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: n/a

PEDESTRIAN: Robert Nolan

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 20, 2021 at 1540 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at 70 Main Street in the Town of Orleans. The operator was identified as Laura Gray of Derby Line, VT. The pedestrian was identified as Robert Nolan of Orleans, VT. Nolan was transported to North Country Hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State police at 802-332-8881.

