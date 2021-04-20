Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,266 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Donovan’s Statement on the Jury’s Verdict in the Criminal Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

Attorney General T.J. Donovan released the following statement on the guilty verdicts convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder for the death of George Floyd.

“I join the voices of many Americans today in thanking the jury for their service and, like millions of Americans, I am grateful that there was accountability for George Floyd’s murder. But the work for justice continues. I stand in solidarity with people across the country who are fighting to bring equity and fairness to the justice system.

“George Floyd should be alive today. He deserved to be treated with respect and fairness, especially by a member of law enforcement. We must continue to address and combat systemic racism in all spheres of this country, especially within our criminal justice system. And we must listen to and hold up the voices and experiences of the BIPOC community.

“I remain committed to working toward systemic change to make Vermont a more fair and equitable place for all.”

Media contact:

Charity Clark, Chief of Staff

802-917-1993

Last modified: April 20, 2021

You just read:

Attorney General Donovan’s Statement on the Jury’s Verdict in the Criminal Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.