Attorney General Donovan’s Statement on the Jury’s Verdict in the Criminal Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

Attorney General T.J. Donovan released the following statement on the guilty verdicts convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder for the death of George Floyd.

“I join the voices of many Americans today in thanking the jury for their service and, like millions of Americans, I am grateful that there was accountability for George Floyd’s murder. But the work for justice continues. I stand in solidarity with people across the country who are fighting to bring equity and fairness to the justice system.

“George Floyd should be alive today. He deserved to be treated with respect and fairness, especially by a member of law enforcement. We must continue to address and combat systemic racism in all spheres of this country, especially within our criminal justice system. And we must listen to and hold up the voices and experiences of the BIPOC community.

“I remain committed to working toward systemic change to make Vermont a more fair and equitable place for all.”

Last modified: April 20, 2021