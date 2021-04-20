Post Session Report :: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

HB 203, PN 239 (Toohil) – Establishes the Living Donor Protection Act. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 248, PN 216 (Phillips-Hill) – Establishes two Veteran Recognition Days: March 6th as Persian Gulf War Veterans Day and October 7th as Global War on Terrorism Veterans Day. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 317, PN 325 (Browne) – Authorizes healthcare practitioners to prescribe or provide antibiotics to treat sexually transmitted infections without requiring a medical examination of an individual in accordance with Expedited Partner Therapy in the Management of Sexually Transmitted Diseases guidance document issued by the CDC. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 381, PN 367 (Martin) – Amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, by repealing the sunset clause in section 1201.1 (relating to substitute teaching permit for prospective teachers). A vote of 41-6 was recorded.

SB 382, PN 309 (Langerholc) – An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation partnerships, further providing for definitions, for duties of board and for operation of board; and voiding prior initiatives of the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board. Senator Langerholc offered amendment A00718 which adds a definition of “Transportation Related Service”. Requires the DOT to include in the analysis of a proposed project the following:

The estimated amount for each user group of any user fee.

Alternative courses of action to improve the transportation facility or transportation related service

Associated risks of improving the transportation facility or transportation related service with a P3 partnership.

DOT must include the all submitted public comments and a summary of such comments to the committees of the General Assembly in its report

The amendment was approved by a vote of 28-19 and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.

SB 74, PN 338 (Martin) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to provide for a pediatric cancer research tax credit. The credit would be capped at $10 million annually and expire after 10 years. Senator Martin offered amendment A00731 which makes a technical correction to the bill. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 47-0:

Gary T. Duncan, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (reappointment)

Sherman E. Hostetter, Jr, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners (reappointment)

Ronald E. Kopp, State Conservation Commission (reappointment)

Ronald J. Rohall, State Conservation Commission (reappointment)

Daniel J. Mitchell, State Board of Crane Operators (new appointment)

Brian M. Schmoyer, State Board of Crane Operators (reappointment)

Kathy L. Pape, Council of Trustees of Edinboro University (new appointment)

David M. Maser, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Samuel H. Smith, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Neil R. Weaver, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Nancy M. Porambo, State Board of Massage Therapy (reappointment)

Robert L. Wernicki, State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators (reappointment)

Cindy M. Campbell, State Planning Board (new appointment)

Stephen W. Grosh, State Planning Board (new appointment)

Martin F. Helmke, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists (new appointment)

Joe M. Torsella, Public School Employees’ Retirement Board (new appointment)

Michael G. McFarlane, State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers (new appointment)

Mark S. Baer, State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons (new appointment)

Irving N. Stein, State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons (new appointment)

Thomas A. Fillippo, Council of Trustees of West Chester University (reappointment)