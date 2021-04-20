Sen. Anthony H. Williams Releases Statement on Guilty Verdict of Derek Chauvin

Philadelphia – April 20, 2021 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) released the following statement on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd:

“In the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd we see not justice, but accountability. We as Black Americans, and other communities of color, still have a long road to justice and the dismantling of systemic racism.

I hope that the people of my community, and in communities around the world, will find comfort in this verdict. This is a small beginning in the curve our country is turning toward true justice for all people.”

If the trial brought up triggering or unsettling feelings for you, reach out for help. Pennsylvania has a 24/7 mental health support line: 1-855-284-2494.

###