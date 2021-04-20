» News » 2021 » Ortega National Parks will operate Lake of the Oza...

Ortega National Parks will operate Lake of the Ozarks State Park Marina beginning this spring

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 20, 2021 – Ortega National Parks, a hospitality and retail company operating in parks across the country, will manage marina and retail operations in Lake of the Ozarks State Park for Missouri State Parks.

The park, located near Kaiser, offers more than 80 miles of lake frontage for water enthusiasts to enjoy, and more than 17,000 explorable acres and 12 trails for those who prefer to stay ashore. Visitors can even explore the world underground by touring the Ozark Caverns.

“Lake of the Ozarks State Park is a wildly popular park in Missouri,” said Frank Pikus, chief executive officer of Ortega National Parks. “We have enjoyed working as partners with the Parks department and look forward to continued growth of this relationship with the addition of the park’s marina to our portfolio.”

“We are really looking forward to our partnership with Ortega National Parks,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “I know they will provide great service and great opportunities for an amazing Lake of the Ozarks State Park experience for our visitors.”

Ortega National Parks will operate the two marinas (Grand Glaize Beach Marina and Public Beach #1 Marina) and campground store within Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Along with watercraft and slip rentals, each marina has a general store where visitors can find boating and fishing supplies, as well as clothing and snacks, including hand-dipped ice cream.

“Guests who have visited the marina and campground stores in the past should expect a pleasant surprise,” said Pikus. “Our on-site staff have been working diligently to improve the flow, aesthetic and product mix at all three stores. We are utilizing new technology to make the rental of watercrafts a more efficient process and taking extra steps to enhance the safety of our boat renters. Ultimately, we want to ensure that guests have everything they need for a safe and memorable trip to Lake of the Ozarks State Park.”

Ortega National Parks is dedicated to preserving and protecting the unique environments and precious resources where they operate, allowing guests and future generations to experience the beauty, serenity and splendor of local, state and national parks. They operate at 17 locations nationwide. You can find out more about Ortega National Parks at ortegaparks.com or information specific to the Lake of the Ozarks Marina concession at lotospmarina.com.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

