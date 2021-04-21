Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 20, 2021 State Department of Transportation Announces Project to Rehabilitate State Route 196 Bridge over Champlain Canal in Washington County Project Will Enhance Safety Along Key Connector in Town of Kingsbury New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work has begun on a $1.8 million project to rehabilitate the State Route 196 bridge over the Champlain Canal and Dike Road in the Town of Kingsbury, Washington County. The project will enhance safety and improve travel conditions on the steel truss bridge, which was built in 1938 and is a vital connector for motorists traveling between southern Washington County, the Village of Hudson Falls and the City of Glens Falls. Approximately 7,800 motor vehicles travel the bridge each day. “New York State continues to make smart investments in infrastructure that will create a more resilient transportation network and keep people and goods on the move for many years to come,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project will rehabilitate a vital link for residents and travelers in Warren and Washington counties and promote the well-being and economic vibrancy of local communities throughout the region.” The project includes concrete pier repairs, the replacement of portions of the bridge deck, the resurfacing of the roadway, the replacement of bridge joints and approach slabs, and steel repairs. Work is scheduled to be completed by the fall. To minimize impacts to traffic, work will be staged to occur on half of the bridge’s length at a time. Traffic is reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by signals. Senator Dan Stec said, “This is a busy bridge on a well-traveled route and one in need of attention. In this year’s budget, I pushed for increased funding to fix roads and bridges. These repairs don’t get easier or cheaper with time and, though inconvenient, the work is essential to keep motorists safe.” Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said, “I’m happy to see the commencement of this project to assure the safe passage of so many people who rely on and use this aged bridge. When finished the project will provide a better, safer, and reliable connection between our communities.” Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel J. Hall said, “The residents of Washington County welcome the rehabilitation construction project of the 83-year-old bridge located on State Route 196 crossing over the Champlain Canal and Dike Road in Washington County, Town of Kingsbury. The bridge serves as a conduit to provide access to and from our immediate area and municipalities beyond. We and the 7,800 drivers who cross over the bridge daily look forward to the successful and timely completion of this project. It is vital for the continued improvement of our infrastructure.” Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###