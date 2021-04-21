New Orleans-based Attorneys Fineran and Roberts Release Statement on Chauvin Guilty Verdict in Death of George Floyd

Everett Fineran and Jessica Roberts, Attorneys at Frilot, LLC

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This afternoon’s verdict does not bring George Floyd back to life; and it does not give him breath again to walk this earth to hug his family and love on Gianna. But today’s verdict convicting Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder for the 9 minutes and 29 seconds he spent kneeling on George Floyd’s neck is a sliver of accountability for every Black man that has ever had a negative experience with law enforcement. Systemic and systematic change has to happen in this country so no more Black men are ever forced to call out for their mothers with their last breath. Change is necessary within all our institutions and justice is owed to so many. We can take this historic decision and keep pushing forward to ensure that Black and brown men, women, and children are treated with dignity and respect and seen as human beings first without prejudices and social injustices that have been normalized and institutionalized for far too long. To our colleagues in the legal community that fight these fights every day, we stand with you and we will continue to stand for you too. Today is a bittersweet but positive day in history, amplifying that justice can be served.

About Everett R. Fineran: Everett “Ev” Fineran, an attorney at Frilot, LLC, is an experienced litigator devoted to achieving expedient, cost-effective resolutions of disputes involving his clients. Fineran has successfully litigated and tried a broad range of matters, including complex commercial litigation, class actions, multidistrict litigation, and numerous high-profile cases. Fineran also regularly represents local, regional, and national companies in transactional matters, including operational contracts, stock and asset sales, equity and debt financing, and commercial real estate sales and leases. In his role as general counsel for medical practices, physicians, real estate developers, and other businesses, Fineran advises clients on issues involving risk management, corporate governance, and the legal implications of strategic business plans. He routinely works with non-profit organizations at the forefront of identifying, supporting, and retaining entrepreneurial talent in New Orleans. Fineran is also an Adjunct Law Professor at the Loyola University College of Law, where he teaches Louisiana Civil Procedure. Fineran is licensed to practice in all Louisiana state and federal courts, including the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

About Jessica A. Roberts: Jessica A. Roberts balances her practice between complex litigation and a wide range of transactional work. An attorney at Frilot, LLC, Jessica represents high profile clients including NFL players, entrepreneurs, investors, universities, medical professionals, and insurance companies in litigation and transactional deals. Jessica’s courtroom work includes some of the biggest pieces of litigation in the region in federal courts, state courts, and arbitrations. Jessica’s litigation experience includes favorable jury, judge, and arbitration results. Focused on helping high net-worth individuals, emerging entrepreneurs, and institutional clients including Tulane University and Dillard University, Jessica’s transactional work ranges from all aspects of startup formational work and commercial development deals to investment transactions and multi-million-dollar loans. Roberts also regularly advises and negotiates professional services contracts for C-suite executives and medical professionals. In addition to her litigation and transactional work, Jessica provides clients with general legal advice, performs risk analyses, identifies and troubleshoots potential issues, and implements pragmatic and economical methods to achieve advantageous outcomes. Jessica is licensed to practice before all Louisiana state and federal courts, the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the United States.