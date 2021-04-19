Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice generally required for restraining orders against minors

Resolving a conflict in Court of Appeal case law, the Supreme Court today holds in In re E.F that the Legislature has made applicable to ex parte restraining orders issued against minors in juvenile wardship proceedings the notice requirements for temporary restraining orders in general. 

