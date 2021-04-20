Expanded state court data from a Silicon Valley legal analytics company provides a peek inside California’s judiciary—including how long it takes cases to reach trial—at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered courthouses and created a backlog of civil trials.
You just read:
It Takes 500 Days to Go to Trial for Some California State Courts, According to Lex Machina Data
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.