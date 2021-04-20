Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,269 in the last 365 days.

It Takes 500 Days to Go to Trial for Some California State Courts, According to Lex Machina Data

Expanded state court data from a Silicon Valley legal analytics company provides a peek inside California’s judiciary—including how long it takes cases to reach trial—at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered courthouses and created a backlog of civil trials.

You just read:

It Takes 500 Days to Go to Trial for Some California State Courts, According to Lex Machina Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.