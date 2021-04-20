Sacramento County’s chief probation officer has been selected to serve as the next executive officer for Sacramento Superior Court. Lee Seale will begin work in the position in June, replacing retired ...
Apr 19, 2021
Sacramento probation chief tapped to become Superior Court’s executive officer
