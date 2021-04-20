Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,269 in the last 365 days.

Early childhood online outdoor education training scheduled this spring

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are launching an online training for the national award-winning Growing Up WILD activity guide.

This online training provides exciting hands-on activities and resources to help lead children (ages 3-7) out the door and explore nature. Activities use age-appropriate practices and concepts to build and nurture a child’s sense of wonder about nature, wildlife, and the great outdoors. Early learning activities focus on: math, science, language, literacy, health living, play, and creativity.

Participants are required to complete online pre-workshop activities and attend the online training on May 19, from 6 - 9 pm. Cost is $45 and includes the Growing Up WILD activity guide. Participants receive four (clock) hours credit for childcare license renewal approved by Iowa Department of Human Services.

Registration is required to attend the online training. Register and submit payment by May 5 on the Iowa Child Care Provider Training Registry (search for Reconnecting Children with Nature).

You just read:

Early childhood online outdoor education training scheduled this spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.