Early childhood online outdoor education training scheduled this spring

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are launching an online training for the national award-winning Growing Up WILD activity guide.

This online training provides exciting hands-on activities and resources to help lead children (ages 3-7) out the door and explore nature. Activities use age-appropriate practices and concepts to build and nurture a child’s sense of wonder about nature, wildlife, and the great outdoors. Early learning activities focus on: math, science, language, literacy, health living, play, and creativity.

Participants are required to complete online pre-workshop activities and attend the online training on May 19, from 6 - 9 pm. Cost is $45 and includes the Growing Up WILD activity guide. Participants receive four (clock) hours credit for childcare license renewal approved by Iowa Department of Human Services.

Registration is required to attend the online training. Register and submit payment by May 5 on the Iowa Child Care Provider Training Registry (search for Reconnecting Children with Nature).