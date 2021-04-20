Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Emma Young Pond in Clinton

CLINTON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will relax the fishing regulations at Emma Young Pond in Clinton starting May 1 to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the pond is renovated this fall.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Emma Young Pond. Any number of fishing poles is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules.

Anglers who catch trout left over from a previous community trout stocking at Emma Young Pond during the relaxed fishing regulations still need to pay the trout fee to keep any trout.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Emma Young Pond will be in effect from May 1 until the pond water level is lowered in fall. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag limit on trout.

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The DNR will restock the pond with largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish after the project is complete and the pond has refilled.