Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns collegiate trap shooting champions

Iowa’s community colleges dominated the 2021 Collegiate Trap Shooting Championship this past weekend.

Iowa Western Community College was crowned Team Champions in Singles Trap, and also had members place second, fourth and sixth in the Men’s Individual and fourth in the Women’s Individual.

The 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships in Singles Trap held April 17, at the Stockdale Gun Club, near Ackley, included 140 athletes from 17 Iowa colleges and universities. Top individual honors went to Kyle Wilkins, of Grand View University, and Briana Heltibridle, from Hawkeye Community College. The final results are below.

Singles Trap Championship

Men’s Individual

Kyle Wilkins, Grand View University: 199 Weston Zolck, Iowa Western Community College: 198 Carson Feeney, Iowa Central Community College: 196 John DeFord, Iowa Western Community College: 196 Chase Martin, Iowa Central Community College: 196 Mitchell Hoffman, Iowa Western Community College: 195

Women’s Individual

Briana Heltibridle, Hawkeye Community College: 192 Alexis Teribury, Hawkeye Community College: 191 Courtney Nielsen, Southwestern Community College: 188 Reegan Filip, Iowa Western Community College: 187 Kaylie Klimesh, Northeast Iowa Community College: 186 Nicole, Popp, Hawkeye Community College: 184

Singles Trap Teams

Iowa Western Community College: 978 Iowa Central Community College: 973 Grand View University: 954 Hawkeye Community College: 943 Southwestern Community College: 926

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the country, said Chris Van Gorp, shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet, Van Gorp said.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa DNR at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.