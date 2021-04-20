Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Horry Co. man sentenced to 5 years for child sexual abuse material

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – April 20, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Antwon Nasir McCoy pleaded guilty in Horry County Monday, April 19th, to three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Second Degree and three counts of Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Person Under the Age of 18.

In December of 2018, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A social media site reported that a user uploaded files of what appeared to be child sexual abuse material. Investigators discovered that three minor female victims were sending nude images of themselves to Antwon McCoy. McCoy also sent all three minor females nude images of himself. Sgt. Tim Troxell with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office composed three search warrants that were served on the social media site and obtained the chat threads between the minor victims and the defendant. On the morning of April 30, 2019, Sgt. Troxell located McCoy, who was then interviewed and confessed to the allegations.

Judge Kristi F. Curtis in Horry County sentenced McCoy to five years in prison, with credit for 720 days he has already served. McCoy will be required to register as a sex offender and will forfeit the device that contained the files of children being sexually exploited.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General R. Quentin Gaddy.